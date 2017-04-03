Matt Loze Named Head of Scripted at BBC Worldwide

BBC Worldwide Productions, the Los Angeles-based studios of BBC Worldwide North America, has named Matt Loze its head of scripted. He will report to Matt Forde, executive VP of content production, sales and distribution, BBC Worldwide North America.

Loze was most recently senior VP of programming for Fox 21 Television Studios, where he brought the likes of Burn Notice, White Collar, Graceland and Genius to market.

“Matt‘s strong affinity to, knowledge of and experience in creating compelling storytelling, make him the ideal creative executive for BBC Worldwide Productions,” said Forde. “His expertise will complement the editorial tone and ambition of BBC Worldwide and build on the recent successes of the scripted team with The Night Of and Getting On.”

Loze will set and implement a scripted program strategy, which will focus on reformats of BBC properties and other British I.P. for digital and linear network partners.

“I’m so excited to work with the remarkable talent that BBC Worldwide has nurtured and look forward to extending the brand in the American marketplace,” he said.

Prior to his role at Fox, Loze headed scripted drama for Pearson North America(now Fremantle Entertainment). He also founded the television division of Propaganda Films, where he helped develop shows such as Twin Peaks and Beverly Hills 90210.