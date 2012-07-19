Matt Light Joins ESPN as NFL Analyst

Recently retired football player Matt Light has joined ESPN as an NFL analyst.

Light will contribute to the network's NFL studio shows, NFL32, NFL Live and Sunday NFL Countdown, as well as appear on SportsCenter throughout the season. He will make his debut on July 23.

"Matt is a great addition to our ESPN team because he sees the world and the game of football from a refreshingly different perspective than most," said Seth Markman, ESPN's senior coordinating producer for NFL studio shows. "He has an engaging personality and he's unafraid to offer honest opinions, which fans will appreciate."

Light addded, "I'm really looking forward to joining the ESPN family and getting a chance to see the game from a different side. I'm obviously depending heavily on my rugged good looks and ability to avoid run-on sentences to succeed in this new role."

Light played 11 seasons (2001-2011) with the New England Patriots.