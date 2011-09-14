Matt Lauer Interviews Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen is continuing on his publicity tour leading to

next week's broadcast of the Comedy

Central Roast of Charlie Sheen, sitting down with Today's Matt Lauer for an interview to air on the NBC morning show

Friday.

Sheen will also appear on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on Thursday and The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, Sept. 19 - the same day that the

Roast airs.

The former Two and a

Half Men star told Lauer that his current emotional state is "a lot calmer.

It's a lot mellower," and said he is sober. He also talked about what led to

his very public unraveling last winter.

"I said some stuff and then it caught such traction globally

and instantly that I couldn't really put out the fire. I had to keep fueling

it," Sheen said in the interview. "The tiger blood... it was so silly and people

took it so seriously and I figured, all right, I'll continue to give the people

what they want, you know?"