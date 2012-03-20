Matt Kunitz Signs Multiyear Deal With FremantleMedia North America

FremantleMedia North America has signed a multiyear agreement

with Wipeout creator Matt Kunitz to

develop and produce new unscripted programming.

Kunitz will join FremantleMedia North America in May, with Rebecca Shumsky

Quinn serving as his development executive.

"We are thrilled to partner with Matt who has such an

unprecedented track record of producing shows that families can watch

together," said FremantleMedia North America CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz. "We are

anxious to create big, broad entertainment shows with Matt and give them the

kind of support and global infrastructure that we are confident FremantleMedia

can provide."

Kunitz' move ends his 12-year tenure with Endemol USA,

during which he created ABC's Wipeout and

executive produced NBC's rebooted Fear

Factor. Before signing with Endemol, Kunitz had a six-year deal with

NBCUniversal.

Kunitz added: "As I close a chapter on twelve great years

with Endemol, I'm very excited to start a new relationship with FremantleMedia

North America. I have always been impressed with the quality of

talent within the FremantleMedia organization and the tremendous success of

their shows."