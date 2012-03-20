Matt Kunitz Signs Multiyear Deal With FremantleMedia North America
FremantleMedia North America has signed a multiyear agreement
with Wipeout creator Matt Kunitz to
develop and produce new unscripted programming.
Kunitz will join FremantleMedia North America in May, with Rebecca Shumsky
Quinn serving as his development executive.
"We are thrilled to partner with Matt who has such an
unprecedented track record of producing shows that families can watch
together," said FremantleMedia North America CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz. "We are
anxious to create big, broad entertainment shows with Matt and give them the
kind of support and global infrastructure that we are confident FremantleMedia
can provide."
Kunitz' move ends his 12-year tenure with Endemol USA,
during which he created ABC's Wipeout and
executive produced NBC's rebooted Fear
Factor. Before signing with Endemol, Kunitz had a six-year deal with
NBCUniversal.
Kunitz added: "As I close a chapter on twelve great years
with Endemol, I'm very excited to start a new relationship with FremantleMedia
North America. I have always been impressed with the quality of
talent within the FremantleMedia organization and the tremendous success of
their shows."
