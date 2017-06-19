Matt Cherniss Leaving Posts at WGN America, Tribune Studios

Tribune Media Co., set to be acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group, said that Matt Cherniss has decided to step down from his posts as president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios, effective at the end of the month.

Cherniss has held those posts at Tribune since 2013.

Cable industry veteran Gavin Harvey has been named to serve as interim president of WGN America.

Under Cherniss, WGN America aired several well-regarded shows including Underground. The network is likely to change direction under Sinclair.

“We are grateful to Matt for his leadership, and creative vision in transforming WGN America,” said Tribune Media CEO Peter Kern. “He’s had a tremendous impact on the company, and we thank him for his significant contributions.”

Harvey has served in executive roles with networks such as E! and FX and leading Versus, Fuse and Sportsman’s Channel through significant growth periods.