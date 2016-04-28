‘Match Game’ Back on ABC With Host Alec Baldwin

Match Game will return yet again, with Fremantle Media North America (FMNA) producing the game show for ABC. Alec Baldwin will host the 10-episode series.

It debuts June 26 as part of ABC’s Sunday Fun & Games block. Celebrity Family Feud, with Steve Harvey, and The 100,000 Pyramid, with Michael Strahan, round out the block.

“Match Game is one of the crown jewels in our portfolio, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it to viewers in primetime,” said Jennifer Mullin, co-CEO, Fremantle Media North America. “The team at ABC continues to be a terrific partner for us as we expand our game show slate. With the charismatic and quick-witted Alec Baldwin as our host, Match Game has all the right elements to be a fun and entertaining summer staple.”

Match Game had many iterations over the decades, airing on ABC, CBS and NBC, produced by Goodson-Todman, and, for much of its run, hosted by Gene Rayburn. Game play sees two contestants attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in the blank.

Executive producers include Baldwin and Mullin.

Baldwin is a star of TV, theater and film. He scored seven consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards as Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on 30 Rock, while his films include The Hunt For Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross and Blue Jasmine.

“I am beyond grateful to ABC and FremantleMedia for the chance to host a summer series of the legendary Match Game,” said Baldwin, who vowed to donate his host fee to “arts-related charities."