‘MasterChef Junior’ Whips Up American Girl Promo

The preview of the new American Girl movie will be shown during Tuesday’s episode of Fox’s MasterChef Junior as part of a promotional deal between the toymaker Mattel and producer Endemol Shine.

In the film, to be released this summer, American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success, Grace is a contestant on a fictionalized version of MasterChef Junior, going face-to-face with judge Joe Bastianich.

“American Girl is excited to feature MasterChef Junior in our new 2015 Girl of the Year movie,” Kathy Monetti, senior VP of marketing for American Girl said in a statement. “It adds a fun, new element that we know our young fans will love.”

The character Grace’s experience with MasterChef Junior will continue with an online journal on the American Girl web site.

“MasterChef Junior is pleased to team up with American Girl given the aspirational aspects of both of these strong brands,” said Vivi Zigler, president of Shine 360° & digital. “We hope our collective fans will enjoy seeing the two cross over in such a unique way.”