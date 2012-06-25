'MasterChef' Cooks Up Second Screen App

Shine America, Fox Broadcasting Company and ACTV8.me have launched a second screen app for the third season the reality-competition series MasterChef airing on Fox that offers a wide variety of additional content designed to enhance the viewing experience.

The app is initially available for the iPhone and iPad, but an Android version of the app is expected to be launched in upcoming weeks. ACTV8.me supplies the second screen platform for the app.

"We're always looking for new ways to enhance and extend the Fox experience for our viewers, and the MasterChef app is a perfect way to do that," noted Bill Bradford, senior VP of digital media for Fox Broadcasting Co., in a statement. "Not only does it give MasterChef fans new, creative ways to engage with their favorite show, but it also allows us to forge deeper connections with our audience."

The app syncs with the live show or a DVR recording and offers recipes, social media applications, quizzes and polls as well as additional information on the contestants and content involving the show judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliot.

"MasterChef is the ideal format to create this type of deep interactive experience," noted David Anderson, senior VP and head of digital for Shine America, which produces the show. "MasterChef is a brand that's all about inspiring home cooks throughout the world so we've designed this app to feature the best recipe content, tips, and instructional videos that will allow the viewer to bring the show right into their own home and lives."