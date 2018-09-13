Mastercard’s Froman Elected Director at Walt Disney Co.

The board of directors of the Walt Disney Co. said that Michael Froman, vice chairman, strategic growth at Mastercard, has been elected to the board, effective immediately.

Before joining Mastercard, Froman had been Trade Representative for the U.S. under President Barack Obama.

“Given his broad experience and extraordinary career spanning both the public and private sectors, Mike brings a unique perspective that will be extremely valuable as we continue to build the future of Disney,” said Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “In particular, his keen insights into finance, international trade, and government partnerships make him a great fit for our Board during this dynamic era of innovation and global growth.”

At Mastercard, Froman is responsible for building strategic partnerships and working with governments, NGO and other institutions to address social and economic issues.

Before becoming Trade Representative, he was with Citigroup, the Treasury Department and the White House.

“The Walt Disney Company is an iconic brand that has the power to inspire generation after generation. I am honored to join the Board and share my experiences and insights to help this great company explore new opportunities around the world,” Froman said.