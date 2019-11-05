Mastercard Becomes Global Sponsor of Latin Grammys

Mastercard has become a global sponsor of the Latin Grammy Awards and Hennessy and Mondelez International have signed on as new sponsors for the show, which will be broadcast live on Univision on Nov. 14.

Hennessy and Mondelez join returning official sponsors Bulova, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, McDonald’s, Nissan and Walmart. Mastercard had been a sponsor in Latin America.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with our partners once again to deliver innovative executions across the Univision media portfolio for The Biggest Night in Latin Music," said Steve Mandala, president of advertising sales and marketing at Univision Communications. "Music is a driving force in uniting the Hispanic community, and continues to serve as a powerful vehicle for engaging this passionate and growing audience. We thank our sponsors for recognizing this unique opportunity and look forward to honoring the best and brightest artists on Latin music’s most celebrated night. "

Most of the official sponsors have integrations and other activities to connect them with Latin music and the award show.

For example:

Hennessey is this year’s official spirits partner and is celebrating Latin Grammy week with specialty cocktails. The company will also be presenting sponsors of the best new artist nominees cocktail reception. Nominees get a limited-edition, custom-engraved Hennessy bottle.

Mondelez is the official cookie, cracker, candy and gum sponsor and will highly its snacks during events during Grammy Week. Grammy nominee Sebastian Yatra will serve as the company’s brand ambassador and will perform a medley of his hits during the red carpet pre-show.

Bulova has created a jewelry line to mark the 20th anniversary of the Latin Grammys and will sponsor the official backstage talent gift lounge. The company will also be presenting sponsor of the best new artist ceremony. Person of the Year Juanes will get a one-of-a-kind watch from Bulova.