‘Master of None’ to Return on Netflix
Master of None, the rookie comedy series from Aziz Ansari, will return for season two on Netflix in 2017. Ansari tweeted the news, saying, “Master of None Season 2 coming 2017. Thanks for all the support everyone!!”
Netflix has confirmed.
Ansari and Alan Yang created the series, about a first-generation Indian man in New York, a slacker who lands the occasional acting gig in a commercial. Ansari was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the series.
The 10-episode maiden season premiered in November.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.