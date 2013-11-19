Mason Named VP/GM of News at Bright House

Alan Mason, News 14 Carolina VP and general manager, has been named VP

and general manager of news and local programming at Bright House

Networks, which includes oversight of Bay News 9 in Tampa and News 13 in

Orlando, along with Bright House Sports Network and InfoMas. He starts

December 30 and succeeds Elliot Wiser atop the cable news nets.

"Alan

brings significant industry experience and a proven track record of

leading highly-effective station operations while building award-winning

local news and programming," said Kevin Hyman, Bright House Network

executive VP, operations. "He is a trusted and engaged leader who places

a high value on the collaborative and successful teams already in

place."

Hyman called Mason "a strategic and innovative leader in the industry."

For more than a decade, Mason has run Time Warner Cable's News 14 Carolina news network.

"Local

news and sports channels connect on a personal level with the

communities we serve. I'm excited to join Bright House Networks, which

has a long-running commitment to top-quality news, sports and

information programming on a variety of platforms," said Mason.

From

1997 to 2001, Mason consulted at television stations. From 1990 to

1997, he was news director at WLOS Asheville (North Carolina).

Wiser took over as president and GM at WTSP Tampa in June.