Mason Named VP/GM of News at Bright House
Alan Mason, News 14 Carolina VP and general manager, has been named VP
and general manager of news and local programming at Bright House
Networks, which includes oversight of Bay News 9 in Tampa and News 13 in
Orlando, along with Bright House Sports Network and InfoMas. He starts
December 30 and succeeds Elliot Wiser atop the cable news nets.
"Alan
brings significant industry experience and a proven track record of
leading highly-effective station operations while building award-winning
local news and programming," said Kevin Hyman, Bright House Network
executive VP, operations. "He is a trusted and engaged leader who places
a high value on the collaborative and successful teams already in
place."
Hyman called Mason "a strategic and innovative leader in the industry."
For more than a decade, Mason has run Time Warner Cable's News 14 Carolina news network.
"Local
news and sports channels connect on a personal level with the
communities we serve. I'm excited to join Bright House Networks, which
has a long-running commitment to top-quality news, sports and
information programming on a variety of platforms," said Mason.
From
1997 to 2001, Mason consulted at television stations. From 1990 to
1997, he was news director at WLOS Asheville (North Carolina).
Wiser took over as president and GM at WTSP Tampa in June.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.