MASN Strikes Deal For More N.C. Coverage

MASN has picked up 30,000 more potential viewers with an

affiliation agreement with Fibrant, a new cable and broadband operator offering

service to Salisbury, N.C.

Starting next month, Fibrant will carry MASN

and MASN 2, as well as HD versions of each, on expanded basic. MASN 2

is an "overflow" channel that allows the sports net to air games from

both times when they are played simultaneously. The rest of the time it carries

ESPN2 programming.

Fibrant marks the ninth North Carolina system to launch the

regional sports net, which carries games of the Washington Nationals and

Baltimore Orioles, as well as college football and basketball of interest to

the state including games of a dozen NCAA sports in the Carolinas (Wake Forest,

East Carolina, and North Carolina State among them).

Also carrying the net in North Carolina are Mediacom, Charter, MI

Connections, Reds Cable, SkyBest and Tri County Cable, as well as DirecTV

and DISH.

MASN now reaches about six million homes on 25 systems in

seven states.

"North Carolina is a great sports marketplace with a lot of

passionate fans, and MASN is excited to return nightly major league

baseball to central North Carolina," said MASN spokesman Todd

Webster. MASN and Time Warner have been in a years-long dispute over

carriage of the network in North Carolina.