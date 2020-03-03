‘Masked Singer’ Star Jeong to Give Duke’s Commencement Speech

Ken Jeong, a panelist on Fox hit The Masked Singer, will deliver the commencement address at Duke University Sunday, May 10. Jeong graduated from Duke in 1990.

Duke shared the news in a video shown at Cameron Indoor Stadium during the Duke-NC State basketball game March 2.

Jeong’s TV work includes The Office and Dr. Ken, and his films including The Hangover franchise and Knocked Up.

“I am thrilled that Ken will be returning to Duke as our commencement speaker,” Duke president Vincent E. Price said. “If all the world’s a stage, there are few Dukies who have successfully played so many roles - he is an actor and an advocate, a doctor and a devoted Blue Devil, Mr. Chow and Dr. Ken. I know that he will inspire our students to pursue careers of similar passion and purpose, and maybe give us a few laughs along the way.”

Jeong spent his childhood in South Korea and Greensboro, N.C. He began acting while at Duke.

“College is about self-discovery, and if I hadn't attended Duke, I never would have been an actor, comedian and Instagram model,” said Jeong. “I am honored and thrilled to be coming home and sharing my love with my Blue Devil family.”

Commencement exercises are in Wallace Wade Stadium and are open to the public.