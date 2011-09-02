Marysol Castro Leaving ‘The Early Show'

More shakeups at The Early Show -- Marysol Castro is leaving her post as weather anchor for the CBS morning program, B&C has confirmed. Her last broadcast was Friday.

Weather forecasts on The Early Show will now be handled by the local CBS affiliates. Castro will remain with CBS News for now in an undetermined role.

The move is just the latest in many efforts to overhaul the third-place morning program. Its entire anchor team was replaced last January and new CBS News leadership Jeff Fager and David Rhodes have expressed desire to make the program newsier since taking over in February.

Former executive producer David Friedman left the show in May, and in August co-anchor Chris Wragge added WCBS duties to his Early Show job, prompting industry rumors that he may be the next to move off the show.

Castro joined The

Early Show in January as part of the new anchor lineup. Before that, she

was the weather and feature correspondent for the weekend edition of ABC News' Good Morning America.

