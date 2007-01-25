Mary Tyler Moore Show Cast Reunites for SAG Awards

The ensemble cast from CBS' iconic sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, will reunite to hand out the best ensemble in a comedy series Screen Actors Guild award.



Mary Tyler Moore, Ed Asner, Georgia Engel, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Gavin MacLeod and Betty White are all scheduled to be on hand for the Jan. 28 ceremonies at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center.



With Dick Van Dyke also scheduled to be in attendance, it will also be a reunion of the stars of another CBS sitcom staple, The Dick Van Dyke Show.



Asner is a former two-time SAG president.

