Mary Lou Retton, John Schneider, DeMarcus Ware on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Mary Lou Retton, DeMarcus Ware and John Schneider are among the contestants when the new season of Dancing with the Stars kicks off on ABC Sept. 24. Retton, a gymnast, won five medals in the 1984 Olympics. Ware retired from the NFL in 2017 after an illustrious career. Schneider played Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard.

Among the other contestants, Alexis Ren is a model. Bobby Bones is a radio host, author and comedian. Danelle Umstead, who is blind, is a Paralympics skiing champion.

Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film franchise. Joe Amabile is known as “Grocery Store Joe.” He owns a grocery store and appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Juan Pablo Di Pace is an Argentine actor and director.

Milo Manheim is an actor whose work includes Disney Channel musical Zombies. Nancy McKeon played Jo on The Facts of Life. Nikki Glaser is a comedian. Tinashe is an R&B singer.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host Dancing with the Stars. The panel is comprised of Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.