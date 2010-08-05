Mary Hart To Step Away in 2011
By Ben Grossman
Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart announced Thursday that the upcoming
season will be her last as host. The 30th season of the top-rated
show launches Sept. 13.
Hart, a 1999 inductee into
the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of
Fame, has been with the show since 1982.
CBS Television Distribution
says no decision has been reached on a replacement.
"It will certainly be with
mixed sentiments that I say 'goodbye' at the end of the season, but it will
definitely be with a sense of celebration," Hart said in a press release.
"Mary has been a fixture in
our lives and we'll miss her dearly," said John Nogawski, president of CBS
Television Distribution, in the release. "We look forward to celebrating Mary's
career in this exciting season to come."
