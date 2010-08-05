Mary Hart To Step Away in 2011

Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart announced Thursday that the upcoming

season will be her last as host. The 30th season of the top-rated

show launches Sept. 13.

Hart, a 1999 inductee into

the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of

Fame, has been with the show since 1982.

CBS Television Distribution

says no decision has been reached on a replacement.

"It will certainly be with

mixed sentiments that I say 'goodbye' at the end of the season, but it will

definitely be with a sense of celebration," Hart said in a press release.

"Mary has been a fixture in

our lives and we'll miss her dearly," said John Nogawski, president of CBS

Television Distribution, in the release. "We look forward to celebrating Mary's

career in this exciting season to come."