Marvel Sets Animated ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series for Disney XD

Marvel has officially set its animated TV series based on box office hit Guardians of the Galaxy to premiere on Disney XD in 2015.

The cartoon, which follows the adventures of the characters from the August film, was first previewed this summer during San Diego Comic Con.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be part of Disney XD’s “Marvel Universe” programming block, which includes Marvel’s Avengers Assemble and Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

Marvel Animation produces the series, with executive producers Alan Fine, Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada and Marvel TV president Jeph Loeb. Marvel comics creator Stan Lee is co-executive producer.