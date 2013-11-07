Marvel to Develop Four Live-Action Series for Netflix

The Walt Disney Co. and Netflix have agreed to a deal that will see the streaming service air four live-action series based on Marvel characters.

The agreement will see Netflix air at least four, 13-episode live-action original series based on characters Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. The four series, which will unfold over the next few years, beginning with Daredevil in 2015, will culminate with a miniseries event The Defenders, based on the Marvel superhero team of the same name.

The four series and miniseries will be produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Television Studios.

"This deal is unparalleled in its scope and size, and reinforces our commitment to deliver Marvel's brand, content and characters across all platforms of storytelling. Netflix offers an incredible platform for the kind of rich storytelling that is Marvel's specialty," said Alan Fine, president of Marvel Entertainment. "This serialized epic expands the narrative possibilities of on-demand television and gives fans the flexibility to immerse themselves how and when they want in what's sure to be a thrilling and engaging adventure."

Having had a successful run of films with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and The Avengers, Marvel has been looking at the small screen for its next venture. In September, Marvel debuted its first live-action series with ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which follows the events after the 2012 blockbuster The Avengers. The series was one of the first this year to have been picked up for a full season.

Last year Disney and Netflix agreed to an output deal that will put new Disney, Pixar and Marvel films on the streaming service in 2016.