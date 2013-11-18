Martinez Named Telemundo Stations President

Manuel Martinez, WTVJ Miami president/general manager, has been named

president of Telemundo Stations. He will have oversight of the 16 owned

Telemundo stations and will report to Valari Staab, NBCUniversal Owned

Television Stations president.

"Manny is an experienced leader with

in-depth knowledge of the broadcast industry, a track record of

improving television stations and a strong commitment to our Spanish

speaking communities," said Staab. "He believes in our mission to better

serve our viewers with the local news, weather and information they

need. Manny's experience, skills and dedication will steer our Telemundo

stations forward."

Prior to joining WTVJ, Martinez was president and

general manager of Telemundo 51/WSCV Miami while leading the Telemundo

Station Group Digital Unit. Prior to that, he was VP/general manager of

WNJU, the Telemundo station serving the New York market.