Martinez Named Telemundo Stations President
Manuel Martinez, WTVJ Miami president/general manager, has been named
president of Telemundo Stations. He will have oversight of the 16 owned
Telemundo stations and will report to Valari Staab, NBCUniversal Owned
Television Stations president.
"Manny is an experienced leader with
in-depth knowledge of the broadcast industry, a track record of
improving television stations and a strong commitment to our Spanish
speaking communities," said Staab. "He believes in our mission to better
serve our viewers with the local news, weather and information they
need. Manny's experience, skills and dedication will steer our Telemundo
stations forward."
Prior to joining WTVJ, Martinez was president and
general manager of Telemundo 51/WSCV Miami while leading the Telemundo
Station Group Digital Unit. Prior to that, he was VP/general manager of
WNJU, the Telemundo station serving the New York market.
