‘Martin’ Star Tommy Ford Dead
By B&C Staff
Actor Thomas Mikal Ford, better known as Tommy Ford, has died. He was 52.
Ford, who starred in 1990s Fox sitcom Martin, died in an Atlanta hospital Wednesday after suffering a ruptured aneurysm in his abdomen earlier in the week, according to TMZ.
The actor, producer and director also appeared in The Parkers (UPN), New York Undercover (Fox), Singer & Sons (NBC), among others.
