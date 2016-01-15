Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son Featured in Shorts on Bounce

On Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, Bounce TV will air a new original short-form series featuring the civil rights leader’s son Martin Luther King III, a founder and director of the channel.

The Memories of My Father segments were filmed in Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Rev. King preached and will be shown throughout the day on Jan. 18.

Bounce will also be airing the documentary King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis on King’s birthday.

Bounce TV airs on the secondary digital channels of broadcast stations reaching 93.5 million homes across the U.S. and in 93% of African-American homes.