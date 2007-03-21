Martin Luther King III Begins Filming Documentary

Martin Luther King III will travel the country for a Poverty in America tour, and the footage collected will become a TV documentary.

The Poverty in America tour will feature Martin Luther King III talking with community leaders about combating poverty. The tour is organized under the auspices of King's Realizing the Dream program , a program created to to help realize the goals of his late father,

AmericanLife TV, the Boomer-targeted cable network, begins production on the show in Washington D.C. on March 21 and the tour has scheduled stops in New Orleans, Philadelphia and several other cities. The documentary will air later in the year.