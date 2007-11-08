The Martha Stewart Show Back for Season Four

NBC Universal

renewed The Martha Stewart Show in more than 60% of the country for season four, NBCU Domestic Television Distribution president

Barry Wallach

said Thursday.

Station groups picking up the how-to program include the NBC-owned stations, Fox, Belo, Fisher Communications, Scripps, Hearst-Argyle Television, Allbritton Communications and Clear Channel Communications.

The syndicator noted that The Martha Stewart Show attracts the highest concentration of women 25-54 with incomes of $75,000-plus among all first-run daytime series, according to Nielsen Media Research. It ranks second to only CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show among women 25-54 in households that early $100,000-plus annually.

The Martha Stewart Show is produced by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Productions in association with Mark Burnett Productions. In season three, NBCU is distributing Martha to stations covering more than 95% of the country.