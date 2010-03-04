Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Unveils Cross-Platform Opportunities for "Women Who Do"
Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia, in an upfront event March 4 in New York City,
will unveil 12 integrated cross-platform opportunities to reach their target
audience of "women who do"- women engaged in all aspects of a well-balanced
life.
"Women
are increasingly searching for better ways to live and work while enjoying
family and friends. MSLO provides a tremendous amount of sensible and
thoughtful solutions and information to those consumers," stated founder
Martha Stewart. "We're delighted to offer the creativity that is MSLO's
signature to marketers who seek fresh ways to reach our desirable audiences and
to connect with them across all of our media platforms."
For
the company's digital strategy, the vision of a digital magazine is in the
works. Schedule to launch in late 2010, the digital issue, entitled "Boundless
Beauty" will provide users with touch-optimized navigation and demonstrate the
beauty of everyday life using digital media.
MLSO
will also preview an eight-episode unscripted series entitled, Help Me, Martha! which will feature Stewart
and a cast of experts solving issues at home, work and play. The series will be
in association with Mark Burnett Productions, whose resume already includes The Martha Stewart Show and The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.