Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Unveils Cross-Platform Opportunities for "Women Who Do"

Martha

Stewart Living Omnimedia, in an upfront event March 4 in New York City,

will unveil 12 integrated cross-platform opportunities to reach their target

audience of "women who do"- women engaged in all aspects of a well-balanced

life.

"Women

are increasingly searching for better ways to live and work while enjoying

family and friends. MSLO provides a tremendous amount of sensible and

thoughtful solutions and information to those consumers," stated founder

Martha Stewart. "We're delighted to offer the creativity that is MSLO's

signature to marketers who seek fresh ways to reach our desirable audiences and

to connect with them across all of our media platforms."

For

the company's digital strategy, the vision of a digital magazine is in the

works. Schedule to launch in late 2010, the digital issue, entitled "Boundless

Beauty" will provide users with touch-optimized navigation and demonstrate the

beauty of everyday life using digital media.

MLSO

will also preview an eight-episode unscripted series entitled, Help Me, Martha! which will feature Stewart

and a cast of experts solving issues at home, work and play. The series will be

in association with Mark Burnett Productions, whose resume already includes The Martha Stewart Show and The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.