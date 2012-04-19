Martha Stewart to Host Cooking Show on PBS

Martha

Stewart will host a cooking show on PBS beginning this fall.

Earlier this year,

Hallmark decided to end her daytime talk show, The Martha Stewart Show,

in May due to poor ratings.

Martha

Stewart's Cooking School will feature Stewart demonstrating classic cooking

techniques and basics, using her signature, step-by-step how-to teaching

process. The show will be presented in association with the Washington

D.C.-based PBS station WETA, and will air on PBS stations across the nation.

"PBS is the

perfect home for this series. We'll show viewers how to prepare classic dishes

as well as how to use proper techniques. This new series combines so many of my

passions: teaching and encouraging others," said Stewart. "We will break down

classic recipes for home cooks and inspire them to add their unique twist. I'm

excited to get into the kitchen and connect with audiences across the nation."