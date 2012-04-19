Martha Stewart to Host Cooking Show on PBS
Martha
Stewart will host a cooking show on PBS beginning this fall.
Earlier this year,
Hallmark decided to end her daytime talk show, The Martha Stewart Show,
in May due to poor ratings.
Martha
Stewart's Cooking School will feature Stewart demonstrating classic cooking
techniques and basics, using her signature, step-by-step how-to teaching
process. The show will be presented in association with the Washington
D.C.-based PBS station WETA, and will air on PBS stations across the nation.
"PBS is the
perfect home for this series. We'll show viewers how to prepare classic dishes
as well as how to use proper techniques. This new series combines so many of my
passions: teaching and encouraging others," said Stewart. "We will break down
classic recipes for home cooks and inspire them to add their unique twist. I'm
excited to get into the kitchen and connect with audiences across the nation."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.