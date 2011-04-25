Martha Stewart, First Lady Honor Military Moms

Martha Stewart will interview First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, in a Hallmark Channel special honoring America's military families on Mother's Day (May 8).

The home-and-garden guru will also pay tribute to the families of those serving in the military in Martha Stewart Presents: Americas Mom's-A Celebration of Military Families With Michelle Obama and Jill Biden, an installment of the "Martha Stewart Presents" franchise set to air at 8 p.m. (ET) that Sunday night. The first lady and Dr. Biden were interviewed by Stewart at Camp Lejeune, N.C.,during what the network bills as the "world's largest baby shower" of military moms-to-be.

In addition to an in-depth discussion with Obama and Biden on the rigors of motherhood and raising kids in the national spotlight, thespecial will document the launch of the "Joining Forces" initiative. The initiative (online at www.marthastewart.com/americas-moms) will honor U.S. service members and their families, as well as casting a "supportive spotlight" on military wives and mothers.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.