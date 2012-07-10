Martha Stewart Extends Contract With MSLO
Martha Stewart has extended her employment contract with the
company she founded, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, it was announced Tuesday.
The new deal keeps Stewart as founder and chief creative officer
of MSLO until June 30, 2017. She will also continue to serve as non-executive
chairman of the board.
Lisa Gersh, MSLO's president and COO, has been named CEO of
the company, continuing to report to the board of directors.
In October, MSLO will launch the new TV show Martha Stewart's Cooking School on PBS.
Its predecessor, The Martha Stewart Show,
aired on Hallmark Channel until it was canceled by the network this spring.
MSLO's other TV properties include Emeril's Table, Mad Hungry
with Lucinda Scala Quinn, Martha
Bakes and Petkeeping with Marc
Morrone, all of which air on Hallmark.
