Martha Stewart Extends Contract With MSLO

Martha Stewart has extended her employment contract with the

company she founded, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, it was announced Tuesday.

The new deal keeps Stewart as founder and chief creative officer

of MSLO until June 30, 2017. She will also continue to serve as non-executive

chairman of the board.

Lisa Gersh, MSLO's president and COO, has been named CEO of

the company, continuing to report to the board of directors.

In October, MSLO will launch the new TV show Martha Stewart's Cooking School on PBS.

Its predecessor, The Martha Stewart Show,

aired on Hallmark Channel until it was canceled by the network this spring.

MSLO's other TV properties include Emeril's Table, Mad Hungry

with Lucinda Scala Quinn, Martha

Bakes and Petkeeping with Marc

Morrone, all of which air on Hallmark.