Martha Soehren Named WICT Chair
By MCN Staff
Women in Cable Telecommunications named its new directors, including Martha Soehren, chief talent development officer and senior vice president, Comcast University and Comcast Cable, as chair for a two-year term. Mary Meduski, the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Suddenlink Communications, concludes her two-year term as chair and transitions to immediate past chair.
WICT also said three individuals will join the board for the first time in 2015 as directors at large: Catherine Avgiris, EVP and CFO at Comcast; Amy Blair, SVP and chief human resources officer at Liberty Global; and Wendy Knudsen, EVP and secretary at Suddenlink Communications.
Serving one-year terms as directors at large in special roles are Ingrid Simunic, senior director, product management, at Time Warner Cable (chapter leader designee) and Chandni Thakrar-Ochoa, vice president of technology integration at Suddenlink (emerging leader designee).
