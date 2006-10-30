Martha Renewed for Season Three

The NBC O&O stations are among the station groups renewing NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution’s Martha Stewart daytime “how to” talk show for a third season.

The program has been cleared for 2007-08 on nine of the ten NBC-owned stations that have carried it from the start (WRC in Washington, D.C. does not air it), along with outlets belonging to Gannett, Belo, Fisher, Scripps and other groups.

The renewal follows the departure of co-executive producer Rob Dauber and the search for a replacement (B&C, Oct. 30).

Although Martha is down 24% season-to-date from last season (1.7 to 1.3), which included curiosity sampling around the series debut following Stewart’s release from prison—there have been some encouraging signs lately.

In the most recent Nielsen national rankings for syndicated barter shows, the series earned its best weekly number (1.4) since late May. During the week ended Oct. 15, it also performed strongly in metered markets, posting new season highs in nine large markets, including New York.

Martha Stewart and Mark Burnett are executive producers of the show, which is produced by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and distributed by NBC U.