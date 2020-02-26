Marquee Sports Net Gets WOW Broadband Carriage

Marquee Sports Network, the new regional sports network owned by the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group, reached a carriage agreement with WOW!

WOW is a top broadband provider in the Chicago area. It also offers cable and phone services. In-market customers will be able to view Marquee’s live Cubs broadcasts starting March 13.

The network, which launched Saturday, does not have a carriage agreement with Comcast, the area's largest operator with about 1.5 million customers. But Sinclair, which has been handling Marquee’s carriage negotiations, has reached deals with about 40 carriers, including DirecTV, Charter and Hulu Plus Live TV.

“WOW! is the fourth largest provider in Chicago and an important part of our distribution landscape, and we are pleased to have them join the more than 40 carriage partners who have already signed on with Marquee Sports Network,” said Marquee Sports Network GM Mike McCarthy.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Analysts estimate that Sinclair is asking $6-$7 per sub per month for the channel.