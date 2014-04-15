Marquardt Named WGBA-WACY GM

Pete Marquardt was named general manager of WGBA-WACY Green Bay, Journal Broadcast Group’s NBC-MyNetworkTV duo.

He starts April 28 and will report to Debbie Turner, executive VP of television.

Marquardt had been VP and general manager at WJFW Wausau-Rhinelander after holding the general sales manager job there.

“With his 25-plus years of experience in television management, sales and operations, we are excited to have Pete join our team and bring his expertise and new perspectives to our excellent Green Bay operations,” Turner said.

Green Bay is DMA No. 70.

“I’m very excited to be part of a company with such a long history of positively impacting the communities they serve,” Marquardt said. “Growing up in northeast Wisconsin and having worked in the Green Bay television market for several years, I recognize the value NBC 26 and My New 32 bring to the community with news, sports, entertainment, and NBC 26’s partnership with the Green Bay Packers.”