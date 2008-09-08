Marketti Named Creative Director at This TV

Jim Marketti joined digital-channel startup This TV as creative director. Marketti is president and CEO of multimedia-production agency Marketti Creative Group, and he joins This TV immediately.

This TV is a joint venture between Weigel Broadcasting and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The companies described it as “a turnkey solution for local broadcasters faced with programming and generating revenue in their new digital spectrum.” It debuts on Weigel stations this fall and will roll out nationally.

“Jim’s experience and creative vision are a strong match for ThisTV,” Weigel executive vice president Neal Sabin said. “He will focus on managing the on-air marketing and promotion of the new nationally distributed network. Jim’s understanding of brand management, production and design will help to deliver a successful launch of This TV.”