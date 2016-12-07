Marketron Measures Foot Traffic Created by Ads

Marketron, a media software provider, said it is working with Cubeiq, which compiles location data, to create a foot-traffic attribution tool to measure the digital ad campaigns Marketron is running for its broadcast-station clients.

The new tool, VisitQ Real Time, analyzes the impact of advertising campaigns on in-store visits, providing advertisers with a data-based view of how effectively they are driving consumers to retail outlets.

“With over 90% of retail transaction occurring offline in the physical world, advertisers are no longer accepting vanity metrics or digital proxies for offline visits” said Martin Kristiseter, senior VP, mobile solutions at Marketron. “The ability to truly understand the impact of the campaigns, from exposure to store visit, changes the way that marketers measure and optimize campaigns, delivering better performance and larger budgets."

Marketron manages an estimated $415 billion in annual advertising revenue in the U.S. and serves more than 7,000 media organizations.

“Location-based advertising is a powerful tool for our advertisers and stations. Through its VisitQ solution, Marketron enables us to measure the offline impact of our mobile advertising campaigns, small and large,” said Franklin Rios, executive VP, digital at Entravision, a leading Hispanic multimedia company. “We believe attribution will be a default for the majority of advertisers where they have an offline conversion event and we’re excited to be ahead of the curve.”