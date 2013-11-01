Marketing Vet Ron Castell Dies at 75

James Ronald "Ron" Castell, 75, a longtime TV and film marketing executive, died Oct. 31 from neurodegenerative disease.



Castell was former executive VP of marketing for QUBE, then-Warner Cable's interactive service, moved to Blockbuster as senior VP of programming in 1989, then served in the office of the president for Spelling Entertainment after Blockbuster bought Aaron Spelling Productions.



He helped build the Warner Cable stable of systems, including helping win the Pittsburgh franchise.



After Blockbuster was sold, Castell, who had an over-two-decade working relationship with Blockbuster founder Wayne Huizenga, served as senior VP of Huizenga holdings.



Castell was a Korean War vet — working for Armed Forces Radio — after which he worked in banking — promoting the use of a universal bank card and ATMS — and at WBNS Columbus, Ohio.



Survivors include his wife, Barbara, two daughters and one step-son.