Marketers Plan Increase in New Media Usage

A growing number of marketers are using new media platforms, but those marketers have also begun to question the effectiveness of some of those platforms.

According to a new study by the Association of National Advertisers, usage of online ads, social networks, search engine market, search engine optimization, mobile and viral video has grown from similar surveys done in 2007 and 2009.

The usage figures range from 96% of marketers employing online ads to 64% of marketers trying viral video.

However, the marketers' rating of the effectiveness of four of those platforms, online ads, search engine marketing, search engine optimization and viral video, is down from the 2009 study.

Despite that, the ANA survey found that 78% of the marketers responding to the survey said the anticipate spending more on new media platforms in 2012. The respondents had an average media budget of $34 million had had 10% of that dedicated to new media. Those expecting to increase their spending on new media were planning to bump spending by 14% of $500,000 each.

Scheduled to get the most increased spending were social networks, online ads, mobile advertising and search engine marketing.

"While marketers have substantially increased their use of newer media platforms over the past few years, they are beginning to question the effectiveness of some of these vehicles," Bob Liodice, president and CEO of the ANA said in a statement. "The ANA survey indicates a strong willingness by marketers to integrate innovative new approaches into their marketing mix; however, this enthusiasm is tempered by concerns regarding the return-on-investment of these emerging options."

The ANA study was conducted online during June and July and 92 marketers participated.