MarketCast Acquires Data Science Company Deductive

MarketCast said it acquired Deductive, a data science and analytics company.

Deductive helps clients use data from complex, granular datasets arising from media platforms and connected devices to generate insights and recommendations that are easy to understand and act on by marketing and research executives.

Michael Collette (Image credit: MarketCast)

With the addition of Deductive, MarketCast now provides clients instant access to a team of data science experts to help put big datasets to work for them. MarketCast clients can quickly deploy Deductive’s data-science resources to address marketing and research topics big and small, such as examining audience viewership data from connected devices or predicting box office behavior and TV viewership trends.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded by data scientists from Oxford Michael Collette and Tom Weiss, Deductive did groundbreaking work on content recognition and advanced media analytics for Vizio's Inscape data business.

Weiss will become MarketCast's chief data scientist. Collette will be senior VP of data science services.

“The acquisition of Deductive addresses the changing needs of modern media companies and brands that require an ability to process complex data from a variety of sources at speed and scale,” said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. “MarketCast has long been known for its incredible quantitative and qualitative research capabilities. Being able to now add data science and advanced analytics to this research mix is game-changing for our clients and the industry as a whole.”

MarketCast has been beefing up its organization, adding senior staffers from Nielsen, Gracenote, IAC, NRG, Dreamworks and Comscore.

Tom Weiss (Image credit: MarketCast)

“With competition heating up among entertainment platforms, studios, broadcasters and streamers are increasingly looking for ways to tap into granular audience datasets to find fans for their content and understand the impact of their advertising," said Collette. “With many shared clients and a common vision for the future of media research and analytics, MarketCast is the ideal home for our amazing team of data scientists and portfolio of services.”