Mark Powell Tapped as VP, Current Programming and Specials for truTV

Mark Powell has been named vice president of current programming and specials for truTV.

Based in New York, Powell will have oversight of the network's

current programming slate. He will report to Tony Horn, senior VP of current

programming and specials.

"Mark has invaluable experience producing a number of

high-profile reality programs over the past two decades," said Horn.

"Mark has been a valuable member of our current programming team here at

truTV, overseeing the hit truTV series Storage

Hunters and the upcoming Hardcore

Pawn: Fort Bragg, as well as several pilots and development projects."

Powell first began at truTV as an executive producer in

2011. He has worked on CBS' Undercover

Boss, ABC's Wife Swap, Discovery's

Under New York, Travel Channel's Passport to Great Weekends, and PBS' Globe Trekker.

The appointment is the latest in executive shifts at truTV; in March, Adam Dolgin was named senior VP of alternative original programming, and early this year,

Angel Annussek was named VP of original programming.