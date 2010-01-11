Mark McGwire Grants First Interview To MLB Network

Mark McGwire, who has been staying out of the spotlight since being named the new hitting coach for the St. Louis Cardinals in October, will finally be breaking his media silence.

McGwire will grant his first interview to MLB Network's Bob Costas Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. The announcement comes the same day as the former slugger, who holds the record for most home runs in a single season with 70 in 1998, admitted in a statement to using performance enhancing drugs. The 1998 season was deemed at the time to be a resurgence in the sport, with McGwire and Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa battling to see who could pass Roger Maris' single season home run record first, and then who would hit the most home runs.

"I used steroids during my playing career and I apologize," McGwire said. "I remember trying steroids very briefly in the 1989-1990 offseason and then after I was injured in 1993, I used steroids again. I used them on occasion throughout the '90s, including during the 1998 season. I wish I had never touched steroids. It was foolish and it was a mistake. I truly apologize. Looking back, I wish I had never played during the steroid era."

MLB Network's Matt Vasgersian, Mitch Williams, Joe Magrane, Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal will discuss their reactions to the interview from MLB Network's Secaucus studios, with Harold Reynolds and Peter Gammons also providing commentary.