Mark McEwen to Deliver Weather on 'Early Show'

Weatherman

Mark McEwen will return to CBS News and The

Early Show Saturday (Sept. 11) for the first time since recovering from a

near-fatal stroke.

McEwen, a

weatherman and features reporter for the CBS News until 2002, suffered a

massive stroke on Nov. 15, 2005 while returning home from a trip. The

stroke impacted his speech. He was initially confined to a wheelchair

and then a walker. He struggled to regain the use of his right hand.

On Saturday,

he will serve as guest weatherman but he'll also talk about his long road to

recovery and what his life is like now.

McEwen worked

for CBS from 1987 through 2002, contributing to a number of CBS News

broadcasts, including Sunday Morning,

48 Hours and The Early Show Sunday. During his tenure at The Early Show he served as weatherman, anchor and entertainment

reporter. In 2004, McEwen became a news anchor at WKMG-TV, the CBS

affiliate in Orlando, Fla., where he was working when he suffered the stroke. The

station kept his position open. McEwen returned to work, and he chronicled

his ordeal in a book entitled After the Stroke:

My Journey Back to Life.