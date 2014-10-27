Mark Lieberman Named to CAB Board of Directors

Mark Lieberman, president and CEO of Viamedia, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau (CAB), Viamedia announced.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the leadership board of CAB and to contribute to the unified voice of the cable advertising sales industry that advocates for more ad revenue, better ad processes and leveraging advanced technologies,” said Lieberman. “Viamedia is excited to participate in critical decisions that can positively impact the television industry generally and the cable industry specifically.”

CAB’s members include national and regional ad-supported cable networks, system operators and interconnects, covering more than 90% of U.S. cable subs. Its members work to increase awareness and effectiveness of cable advertising.

“Mark will play a vital role on the CAB board,” said Sean Cunningham, president and CEO, Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau. “His insight and expertise in the cable advertising and advanced technology arena will be an invaluable addition and I look forward to his guidance and input.”