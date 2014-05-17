Mark Jackson Returns to ESPN

Mark Jackson is back with ESPN in a new multiyear deal.

Jackson, who was recently fired as head coach of the Golden State Warriors, will get to work immediately, reuniting with Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy during the Eastern Conference Finals, which begin Sunday afternoon on ABC. The three, along with sideline reporter Doris Burke, will work through the NBA Finals.

The East Finals feature a rematch of last year between the top-seeded Indiana Pacers and two-time defending champion Miami Heat.

Prior to coaching the Warriors, Jackson was an analyst from 2006-11, where he teamed with Breen and Van Gundy to call the NBA Finals five seasons in a row.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mark back to ESPN and for him to reunite with Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy – a three-person booth that was very popular and successful for us for several years,” said John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP, production and programming. “Mark has an outstanding NBA mind, a tremendous on-air presence and he brings a wealth of knowledge both as a player and now as a head coach.”

The Warriors replaced Jackson with another TV analyst in Turner Sports' Steve Kerr.