Mark Burnett Productions, AEG Teaming Up on Live Shows, TV Programs

Mark Burnett Productions and AEG are forging a strategic partnership to produce television shows and live events.

The partnership will include events and tours based on Burnett-owned reality-TV and game-show properties, and potentially television shows based on AEG-owned properties.

Burnett and AEG will also look at developing new content.

Burnett has already been involved in two boxing events at the AEG-owned Staples Center in Los Angeles, under the umbrella of his The Contender show.

AEG has a concert-promotion and touring arm, AEG Live, that has handled everything from tours and events for American Idol, Prince and Justin Timberlake to a museum tour of King Tut artifacts and Celine Dion’s recently completed five-year run in Las Vegas.

AEG also owns the Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer team, the club team of international superstar David Beckham.