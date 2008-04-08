Mark Burnett Productions, AEG Teaming Up on Live Shows, TV Programs
By Ben Grossman
Mark Burnett Productions and AEG are forging a strategic partnership to produce television shows and live events.
The partnership will include events and tours based on Burnett-owned reality-TV and game-show properties, and potentially television shows based on AEG-owned properties.
Burnett and AEG will also look at developing new content.
Burnett has already been involved in two boxing events at the AEG-owned Staples Center in Los Angeles, under the umbrella of his The Contender show.
AEG has a concert-promotion and touring arm, AEG Live, that has handled everything from tours and events for American Idol, Prince and Justin Timberlake to a museum tour of King Tut artifacts and Celine Dion’s recently completed five-year run in Las Vegas.
AEG also owns the Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer team, the club team of international superstar David Beckham.
