Mark Burnett to Executive Produce Video Game Awards

Mark Burnett has signed on as executive producer of Spike TV's ninth

annual Video Game Awards, it was announced Thursday.

Burnett, who is the executive producer of reality series and awards shows including Survivor, The Voice, The Apprentice

and the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, will join Casey Patterson

and Carol Donovan as executive producers for the live Dec. 10 awards show.

The Video Game Awards will air simultaneously on Spike TV and

MTV2, with live-streaming available on Spike.com.