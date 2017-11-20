Marja-Lewis Ryan Named Showrunner on Showtime’s ‘The L Word’

Showtime has named Marja-Lewis Ryan the showrunner and executive producer of rebooted series The L Word, which is in development. Ryan’s credits include upcoming film 6 Balloons.

Series creator Ilene Chaiken will be executive producer, along with Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, who all starred in the original series.

"Ilene and the original L Word made me believe that my voice mattered,” said Ryan. “I am beyond excited for the opportunity to usher in the next generation of diverse queer people. I couldn’t imagine a better time to make this show."

The L Word ran on Showtime from 2004 to 2009.



Ryan wrote and directed 6 Balloons and is writing the reboot of Splash. She is an accomplished playwright whose works include The Four-Faced Liar.

Beals, Moennig and Hailey will play their original characters in the remake. Says Showtime, “They will be surrounded by a new ensemble of self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success on the east side of L.A.”