Mario Lopez, Sheryl Underwood to Host Daytime Emmys

Extra’s Mario Lopez and The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood will host the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, April 30, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

The Sunday night awards show also will be live-streamed via at least one online outlet and possibly more, although the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) isn’t ready to say which outlets.



Mary Hart, who co-anchored Entertainment Tonight from 1982 - 2011, will be given this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.



NATAS will announce presenters later this week.



Beyond hosting Extra, Lopez is on tap to host a new game show on CBS this summer based on the popular mobile game Candy Crush. He also hosts two nationally-distributed radio shows on iHeartRadio, On with Mario Lopez and iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez, and an iHeartRadio podcast on boxing called The 3 Knockdown Rule.



Besides hosting The Talk with co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler, Underwood hosts Sheryl Underwood Radioand the recently launched Sheryl Underwood Radio – The APP. She’s also a frequent guest host on morning drive radio program, The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

