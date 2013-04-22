Mario Lopez to Return as 'X Factor' Host

Mario Lopez will return as host of Fox's The X Factor

when the singing competition series returns this fall for its third season.

Lopez, who also hosts the entertainment newsmagazine show Extra,

joins judges Simon Cowell and Demi Lovato in coming back for season three. Cohost Khloe Kardashian will not return.

"We really enjoyed working with her and wish her all the best in her future endeavors," an X Factor source said.

"I'm thrilled Mario is back for season three of The

X Factor," said Simon Cowell. "Hosting a live show and keeping

the judges -- especially Demi -- in line, is not an easy job, but Mario is a

pro and we are glad he's coming back."

The X Factor still has to fill the vacancies left on the

judges table by Britney Spears and LA Reid.