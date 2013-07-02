Marie Osmond Talker Won't Return to Hallmark

Marie Osmond's daily talk show Marie won't get a second season on Hallmark, the network confirmed on Tuesday.

First reported by Deadline, Associated Television International will take the series out into syndication for fall 2014.

"We always believed that in order for the Marie Osmond talk show to flourish and resonate with viewers across the nation, we would embark on a multi-platform strategy incorporating broadcast, cable and digital opportunities," stated Jim Romanovich, ATI's president, worldwide entertainment. "Our initial exposure on Hallmark Channel provided the perfect launching ground, and we're delighted with the unprecedented media attention Marie and the program has enjoyed. Based on the interest and requests from many groups and key stations across the country, next fall, we're making Marie available to several outlets. We're excited to bring one of America's most beloved icons to viewers in a big way."

Marie premiered last October, replacing The Martha Stewart Show on Hallmark's daytime lineup.

"With so many talk show offerings in the daypart, particularly in broadcast syndication, Hallmark Channel has decided not to greenlight a second season of its Critics Choice Award nominated talk show, Marie," said the network in a statement. "As the network examined and explored its work in daytime, we determined that the best direction for this daypart is to offer quintessential lifestyle service shows that inform and entertain our viewers with how to, tips and ideas for living their best lives."

Earlier on Tuesday, Hallmark greenlit its newest movie Dead Letters, which it intends to serve as a backdoor pilot for a series.

Paige Albiniak contributed to this report.