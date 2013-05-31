Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj Confirm Exits From 'American Idol'

UPDATED: 8:15 p.m. ET

As expected, both Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj will not be a part of American Idol's 13th season.

Carey confirmed she will leave the Fox reality competition show after one season, retweeting a message on Twitter from her publicity firm PMK-BNC: "W/ global success of "#Beautiful" (#1 in 30+ countries so far) @MariahCarey confirms world tour & says goodbye 2 Idol http://mariahcarey.com"

"Mariah Carey is a true global icon - one of the most accomplished artists on the planet - and we feel extremely fortunate that she was able to bring her wisdom and experience to the American Idol contestants this season," said Fox and FremantleMedia in a joint statement. "We know she will remain an inspiration to Idol hopefuls for many seasons to come."

Later on Thursday, Minaj sent out a tweet stating her intentions to leave Idol after just one season as well. "Thank you American Idol for a life changing experience! Wouldn't trade it for the world! Time to focus on the Music!!! Mmmuuuaahhh!!!" Fox did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Carey and Minaj's departures follow longtime judge Randy Jackson out the door; fellow judge Keith Urban is also not expected to return. Last week, it was reported that Idol alum Jennifer Hudson is in talks to join the series as a judge next season as Fox looks to completely overhaul the panel after ratings declined 25% this year.

Idol will also be retooling its judges panel without a key veteran executive of the franchise, as Fox's longtime president of alternative entertainment Mike Darnell announced last week that he would leave the network at the end of June.